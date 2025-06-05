Advertisement
High School Sports

High school baseball and softball: Regional playoff results and pairings

By Los Angeles Times staff

SOCAL REGIONAL PLAYOFFS

BASEBALL

THURSDAY’S RESULTS

SEMIFINALS

DIVISION I

#1 St. John Bosco 7, #5 Villa Park 4

#7 Patrick Henry 5, #3 Crespi 3

DIVISION II

#6 Point Loma 6, #7 San Dimas 4

DIVISION III

#5 Universal City 9, #1 Dos Pueblos 1

#2 Mt. Carmel 3, #3 Venice 2 (9 innings)

DIVISION IV

#1 Wilmington Banning 3, #5 Rancho Mirage 2

DIVISION V

#3 Pioneer 3, #7 High Tech SD 2 (10 innings)

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE

SEMIFINALS

DIVISION II

#8 Rancho Bernardo at #4 Eastlake, 12:30 p.m.

DIVISION IV

#3 Estancia vs. #2 Ridgeview at Bakersfield College, 6 p.m.

DIVISION V

#4 Nuview Bridge at #1 Corcoran, 4 p.m.

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE

(Games at 4 p.m. unless noted)

FINALS

DIVISION I

#7 Patrick Henry at #1 St. John Bosco

DIVISION II

#6 Point Loma vs. #8 Ranco Bernardo / #4 Eastlake

DIVISION III

#5 University City at #2 Mt. Carmel

DIVISION IV

#3 Estancia / #2 Ridgeview at #1 Wilmington Banning

DIVISION V

#3 Pioneer vs. #4 Nuview Bridge / #1 Corcoran

SOFTBALL

THURSDAY’S RESULTS

SEMIFINALS

DIVISION I

#1 El Modena 8, #5 Poway 6 (9 innings)

#2 Chula Vista Mater Dei 5, #3 Bonita Vista 4

DIVISION II

#1 El Cajon Christian 1, #4 Monache 0

DIVISION III

#1 Point Loma 3, #4 Olympian 0

#2 Legacy 2, #3 St. Bonaventure 1

DIVISION IV

#1 Pioneer Valley 10, #4 Rio Hondo Prep 0

#2 Woodlake 13, #3 Irvine University 8

DIVISION V

#1 Rancho Mirage 9, #4 Culver City 5

#2 Orcutt Academy 10, #6 Hueneme 0

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE

DIVISION II

#6 Eastlake at #2 Westlake, 4 p.m.

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE

(Games at 4 p.m. unless noted)

FINALS

DIVISION I

#2 Chula Vista Mater Dei at #1 El Modena

DIVISION II

#6 Eastlake / #2 Westlake at #1 El Cajon Christian

DIVISION III

#2 Legacy at #1 Point Loma

DIVISION IV

#2 Woodlake at #1 Pioneer Valley

DIVISION V

#2 Orcutt Academy at #1 Rancho Mirage

