High school baseball and softball: Regional playoff results and pairings
SOCAL REGIONAL PLAYOFFS
BASEBALL
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
SEMIFINALS
DIVISION I
#1 St. John Bosco 7, #5 Villa Park 4
#7 Patrick Henry 5, #3 Crespi 3
DIVISION II
#6 Point Loma 6, #7 San Dimas 4
DIVISION III
#5 Universal City 9, #1 Dos Pueblos 1
#2 Mt. Carmel 3, #3 Venice 2 (9 innings)
DIVISION IV
#1 Wilmington Banning 3, #5 Rancho Mirage 2
DIVISION V
#3 Pioneer 3, #7 High Tech SD 2 (10 innings)
FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE
SEMIFINALS
DIVISION II
#8 Rancho Bernardo at #4 Eastlake, 12:30 p.m.
DIVISION IV
#3 Estancia vs. #2 Ridgeview at Bakersfield College, 6 p.m.
DIVISION V
#4 Nuview Bridge at #1 Corcoran, 4 p.m.
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
(Games at 4 p.m. unless noted)
FINALS
DIVISION I
#7 Patrick Henry at #1 St. John Bosco
DIVISION II
#6 Point Loma vs. #8 Ranco Bernardo / #4 Eastlake
DIVISION III
#5 University City at #2 Mt. Carmel
DIVISION IV
#3 Estancia / #2 Ridgeview at #1 Wilmington Banning
DIVISION V
#3 Pioneer vs. #4 Nuview Bridge / #1 Corcoran
SOFTBALL
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
SEMIFINALS
DIVISION I
#1 El Modena 8, #5 Poway 6 (9 innings)
#2 Chula Vista Mater Dei 5, #3 Bonita Vista 4
DIVISION II
#1 El Cajon Christian 1, #4 Monache 0
DIVISION III
#1 Point Loma 3, #4 Olympian 0
#2 Legacy 2, #3 St. Bonaventure 1
DIVISION IV
#1 Pioneer Valley 10, #4 Rio Hondo Prep 0
#2 Woodlake 13, #3 Irvine University 8
DIVISION V
#1 Rancho Mirage 9, #4 Culver City 5
#2 Orcutt Academy 10, #6 Hueneme 0
FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE
DIVISION II
#6 Eastlake at #2 Westlake, 4 p.m.
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
(Games at 4 p.m. unless noted)
FINALS
DIVISION I
#2 Chula Vista Mater Dei at #1 El Modena
DIVISION II
#6 Eastlake / #2 Westlake at #1 El Cajon Christian
DIVISION III
#2 Legacy at #1 Point Loma
DIVISION IV
#2 Woodlake at #1 Pioneer Valley
DIVISION V
#2 Orcutt Academy at #1 Rancho Mirage
