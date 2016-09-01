Was Colin Kaepernick trying to make a statement with his pigs-as-cops socks during training camp?

Colin Kaepernick made national news this week after he was noticed sitting down during the national anthem before the San Francisco 49ers’ preseason game against the Green Bay Packers on Friday. He told reporters he’s protesting social injustice.

"There is police brutality," the quarterback said Sunday. "People of color have been targeted by police. So that’s a large part of it, and they’re government officials. They are put in place by the government. So that’s something that this country has to change. There’s things we can do to hold them more accountable. Make those standards higher."

Photographs from 49ers training camp suggest that Kaepernick might have tried making such a statement in a much different way before the preseason games started this year. Check these out:

https://twitter.com/robbware/status/770076936014012420

https://twitter.com/robbware/status/771049219662704640

Yes, those are socks decorated with pigs dressed as police officers. And, of course, “pigs” is a common derogatory term used for cops. Kaepernick appears to have worn those particular socks more than once, starting on Aug. 10.

It should be noted that Kaepernick did wear at least one other pair of novelty socks during training camp this year. Here’s a photo from July 31:

Colin Kaepernick, front, and Blaine Gabbert go through core exercises on July 31. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

He appears to be wearing the same pair before a joint practice with the Denver Broncos on Aug. 17.

Colin Kaepernick warms up on Aug. 17. (David Zalubowski / Associated Press)

Still, it’s hard to imagine, given recent developments, that the pig socks were worn just for fun.

The San Francisco Police Officers Assn. was already upset with Kaepernick because of his comments over the weekend. Can’t imagine it will be too pleased with this.