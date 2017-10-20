NFL notes: Raiders' Marshawn Lynch suspended one game for pushing official Thursday night

Oakland running back Marshawn Lynch was suspended for one game without pay by the NFL on Friday for shoving a game official during the Raiders' victory over Kansas City on Thursday night.

Lynch was ejected from the game after he shoved line judge Julian Mapp.

The scuffle started when Oakland quarterback Derek Carr was hit late on a run by Kansas City's Marcus Peters midway through the second quarter. Raiders offensive linemen Kelechi Osemele and Donald Penn immediately confronted Peters, and Lynch sprinted onto the field from the bench to join the fray. Mapp tried to break up the fight, but Lynch pushed him and grabbed his jersey. Lynch also got a personal foul.

NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan wrote a letter to Lynch, saying:

“You made deliberate physical contact with one of our game officials as he was diffusing an active confrontation between players. You were disqualified for your inappropriate and unsportsmanlike actions. Your conduct included pushing the game official and grabbing his jersey. You were not directly involved in the active confrontation that the game official was attempting to diffuse, nor were you a participant in the play that initiated the confrontation. You were the only player from either team who ran from the sideline to midfield to insert himself into a situation in which he was not directly involved.”

Lynch will be eligible to return to Oakland's active roster on Oct. 30, the day after the Raiders' game against the Buffalo Bills.

Lynch finished the game with two carries for nine yards.

The Raiders rallied to win 31-30 on a touchdown pass by Carr on the final play, and Lynch was in the locker room after the game congratulating his teammates.

Lynch came out of retirement this season and was traded from Seattle to the Raiders. Lynch said he wanted to make a comeback so he could give something back to his hometown of Oakland before the Raiders move to Las Vegas in 2020.

Lynch has rushed for 266 yards and two touchdowns in seven games.

NFL fines

Pittsburgh safety Mike Mitchell has been fined $57,735 by the NFL for two hits he made in the Steelers' win last Sunday over Kansas City.

Mitchell was docked $48,620 on Friday for a helmet-to-helmet shot to Chiefs running back Charcandrick West that resulted in a concussion. He also was fined $9,115 for hitting quarterback Alex Smith low near the end of the third quarter.

Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree also received a $24,309 fine for roughing the passer. Also in that game, Pittsburgh running back Le'Veon Bell was docked $12,154 for unsportsmanlike conduct after he used the goal post as a prop during a touchdown celebration.

Minnesota linebacker Anthony Barr was fined $9,115 for head-butting Green Bay's Davante Adams. But Barr wasn't punished for his big hit on Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who was placed on injured reserve with a broken right collarbone.

Etc.

Tennessee Titans running back DeMarco Murray, who tweaked his hamstring for the second time this season Monday night, returned to practice Friday but was limited in his workouts. He will be a game-time decision. Tight end Delanie Walker (calf injury) was added to the injury report Thursday and was held out of Friday's practice. He is listed as questionable. The Titans will also monitor the progress of linebacker Derrick Morgan (abdominal strain), who was limited in his workouts for the second straight practice. … After being limited by injuries in practice earlier in the week, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (hamstring) and defensive end Courtney Upshaw (ankle, knee) are expected to play against the New England Patriots. Coach Dan Quinn said the only player who will be held out is backup linebacker Jordan Tripp (concussion). …