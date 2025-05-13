High school lacrosse: Tuesday’s Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings
- Share via
-
TUESDAY’S RESULTS
BOYS
DIVISION 2
SEMIFINALS
San Clemente 5, Aliso Niguel 0
FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE
At Fred Kelly Stadium
GIRLS FINALS
DIVISION 1
Mira Costa (18-0) vs. Foothill (19-2), 8:30 p.m.
DIVISION 2
El Segundo (16-6) vs. St. Margaret’s (15-3), 4 p.m.
DIVISION 3
Trabuco Hills (9-8) vs. Oaks Christian (10-7), 6 p.m.
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
At Fred Kelly Stadium
BOYS FINALS
DIVISION 1
Loyola (20-3) vs. Mater Dei (15-3), 7 p.m.
DIVISION 2
Dos Pueblos (21-0) vs. San Clemente (14-6), 4:30 p.m.
DIVISION 3
Riverside King (12-9) vs. Agoura (8-10), 2:30 p.m.
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.