Post-Olympic letdown nearly drove Nick Goepper to take his own life. After a silver at Pyeongchang, he knows what's next

Goepper won't be alone. The cycle is the same for most of the athletes here. They devote years to reach these Games, their reward a two-week stay at the center of the world. But the Olympics end, and there's only one way to go from the top of a mountain: down. The Shaun Whites and the Lindsey Vonns emerge as household names and land major endorsement deals. The others return to life as it used to be. In some instances, the single-minded focus that drove them to the Olympics is replaced by a lack of direction and a search for something meaningful beyond the Games.