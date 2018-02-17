The norovirus outbreak among staff and volunteers at the Pyeongchang Olympics isn't going away.
Seventeen new cases were diagnosed Friday, according to the Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the Games-long total to 261 staff members and volunteers who have contracted the highly contagious illness.
Two freestyle skiers from Switzerland have also come down with the illness, the first athletes at the Games known to have been diagnosed.
As enthralling as Yuzuru Hanyu’s short program was at the Pyeongchang Games, something almost just as mesmerizing happened after the Japanese figure skater’s routine.
The shower of Winnie the Pooh dolls raining down on the ice.
It was quite a sight to behold, but actually nothing unusual for the aftermath of a performance by the 23-year-old skater.
Despite missing out on a chance to become the oldest woman to win a gold medal at the Winter Games, seven-time Olympian Claudia Pechstein of Germany isn’t yet ready to hang up her speedskates.
Pechstein, who was six days short of her 46th birthday on Friday when she faded and finished a distant eighth in the women’s 5,000-meter race with a time of 7:05.43 , said she intends to continue competing through the 2022 Beijing Games. “Why not?” she said, laughing.
Why not, indeed. Pechstein, who has won five gold medals, two silvers and two bronzes and set the Olympic record in the 5,000 since 2002, said she had been training well before Friday’s 12 1/2-lap race. In addition, she has had success on the Gangneung Oval, having won a silver medal here last year in a World Cup 5,000-meter race to become the oldest women’s speedskater to win a World Cup medal.
Friday’s Winter Olympics TV schedule. All times Pacific.
6:30 a.m.: Skeleton (women, runs 1 and 2). NBCSN
7:45 a.m.: Speedskating (women’s 5,000 meters), Ski jumping (men’s individual large hill qualifying). NBCSN
There wasn't anything too fancy or technical about what the U.S. men's hockey team needed to do Friday afternoon.
After a disappointing overtime loss to start the 2018 Winter Olympics, the Americans knew they had to give a full 60 minutes' effort against Slovakia.
"We just continued to keep our foot on the gas," forward Jordan Greenway said. "We didn't let up in the third period."
The brown smudge in the snow lay amid a tangle of orange safety netting at the top of the Yongpyong Alpine Center's slalom course.
Minutes before Mikaela Shiffrin's first run Friday in her best event, one where a gold medal seemed to be a foregone conclusion, the U.S. Alpine skiing sensation vomited.
The pre-race upset stomach would be the first of many things that didn't go as planned for Shiffrin, a day after her long-awaited debut at the Pyeongchang Olympics ended with a gold medal in the giant slalom.
What bad ankle?
Japan’s Yuzuru Hanyu put to rest any doubts about his injured ankle with an amazing performance in men’s figure skating short program from the Gangneung Ice Arena.
Hanyu, skating first in the final group of skaters, set an Olympic record with a dazzling performance that earned a 111.68 from the judges.
Mikaela Shiffrin is human after all.
The U.S. Alpine skiing sensation failed to medal her best event Friday, finishing fourth in the slalom at the Pyeongchang Olympics.
A day after opening her Games with a gold medal in the giant slalom at the Yongpyong Alpine Center, Shiffrin entered the slalom as the heavy favorite. She won the event four years ago in Sochi at age 18, becoming the youngest Olympic slalom medalist in history, and is the world’s top-ranked competitor in the event.
If you knew me you would know that I'm a hot mess, and there's nothing more distracting than being me
