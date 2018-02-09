The five best Winter Olympics movies

"Eddie the Eagle" (2016): This is the real-life story of a kid with little athletic ability who finds the right sport in the right country to become an Olympian. Now, Britain spits out ski jumpers like Jamaica does bobsledders. But at the time Eddie Edwards made the team — 1988 — his Olympic dream was accomplished despite some roughing up by his countrymen. The film has Hugh Jackman in it, so that alone makes it worth watching.