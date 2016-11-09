LA 2024 is about to find out how a Donald Trump presidency will affect Los Angeles' Olympic bid

Much has been written in recent months about the international community’s reaction to Donald Trump’s bid for the White House and how a Trump presidency might impact Los Angeles’ bid to host the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Now – with the Republican winning on Tuesday – LA 2024 will find out.

"LA 2024 congratulates President-elect Donald J. Trump and appreciates his longstanding support of the Olympic movement in the United States,” the group said Wednesday in a statement. “We strongly believe the Olympics and LA 2024 transcend politics and can help unify our diverse communities and our world.”

Questions about Trump and L.A.’s bid were amplified at the recent 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, where International Olympic Committee members – who will vote to select the 2024 host city – expressed concerns about Trump’s positions on NATO, international trade and immigration.

The L.A. campaign has insisted it exists beyond the confines of domestic politics.

“Our bid leaders maintain strong relationships with leaders in both parties and we are confident that our bid will continue receiving strong federal support after the election, regardless of the outcome," spokesman Jeff Millman said over the weekend.

Working closely with the effort, Mayor Eric Garcetti has echoed the notion that L.A.’s campaign is not dependent on who is in the White House.

Speaking to reporters in Rio, he said: “We will continue no matter what.”

