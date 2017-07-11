Olympic leaders approve plan to name two winners in 2024 Olympic bid race

The International Olympic Committee on Tuesday approved an unusual proposal to name two winners in the Summer Games bidding race between Los Angeles and Paris.

Gathering at a meeting in Switzerland, IOC members unanimously agreed to the idea of awarding 2024 to one city and 2028 to the other.

The decision all but assures that Southern California will get the Olympics back for a third time.

The IOC just has to convince either L.A. or Paris to go second.

Negotiations had already begun in preliminary fashion but will now turn more serious in coming weeks.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times last week, IOC President Thomas Bach expressed his desire to reach an agreement before the final selection, which is scheduled to be made at a mid-September session in Lima, Peru.

The candidate city that agrees to go second could be in position to ask for concessions, including a larger slice of IOC revenues.

At a time when numerous potential hosts have backed away, concerned about the billions of dollars required to stage the Games, it would behoove the Olympic movement to secure two strong candidates through the next decade.

If no deal can be reached, the IOC voted to proceed with a normal election, choosing only a winner for 2024.

david.wharton@latimes.com

Follow @LAtimesWharton on Twitter