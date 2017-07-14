Rams receiver Mike Thomas suspended for first four games of regular season for doping violation

Rams receiver Mike Thomas, who appeared to have raised his profile during offseason workouts and minicamps, has been suspended without pay for the first four games of the regular season for violating the NFL’s policy on performance enhancing substances, the league announced Friday.

Thomas can participate in preseason practices and games. He is eligible to return to the active roster after the Rams’ Oct. 1 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

A Rams spokesperson declined to comment about the suspension.

Thomas, a 2016 sixth-round draft pick from Southern Mississippi, played on special teams and caught only three passes last season.

But he seemed to impress new coach Sean McVay over the last few months.

With Tavon Austin sidelined while recovering from wrist surgery, Thomas made several difficult catches and avoided drops that plagued him as a rookie.

“It’s all about relaxing,” Thomas said last month, adding, “last year, I was a little hesitant. … In year two, you got to step up.”

Said quarterback Jared Goff: “He’s kind of found a role for himself. He’s one of our faster receivers and can stretch the defense.”

The suspension will move Thomas down a depth chart that includes Austin, Robert Woods, second-year pros Pharoh Cooper and Nelson Spruce and rookies Cooper Kupp and Josh Reynolds. It also could open the door for receivers such as Paul McRoberts, who was on the practice squad last season.

Thomas was scheduled to earn about $569,000 this season, according to spotrac.com.

