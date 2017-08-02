Galaxy II make Efrain Alvarez, 15, youngest player in USL history

Efrain Alvarez became the youngest player to join the second-tier USL on Wednesday when the 15-year-old signed a professional contract with LA Galaxy II, an affiliate of the Major League Soccer franchise.

Alvarez, a native of Los Angeles, is just 45 days past his 15th birthday and will enter his sophomore year at the Galaxy Academy this summer.

“Efrain is a landmark signing for this club and a sign of the quality coming through the Galaxy Academy,” Galaxy general manager Pete Vagenas said in a statement. “We will continue to position him in the appropriate daily environment as we look to progress his maturation both on and off the field. We look forward to his professional development as a member of Galaxy II.”

Alvarez led the Galaxy Academy U-17/18 team to the USSDA Championships at StubHub Center in July, scoring in the team’s quarterfinal, semifinal and championship matches.

Last year, Alvarez participated in the Mexican national team’s youth training camp before joining the country’s U-15 team for the Rimini Cup in Germany last June. Previously, Alvarez had represented the U.S., spending time with the U-14 and U-15 teams. He led the U.S. U-15s to the International Festival of Fútbol title in Argentina in April 2016, scoring four goals in three matches. Alvarez is currently in Mexico, training with the Mexican boys’ national team.

Before Alvarez, the youngest player in USL was Alphonso Davies, who signed with Vancouver Whitecaps 2 at 15 years, three months and three days.

