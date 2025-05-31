Denis Bouanga scores in 115th minute to lift LAFC into the FIFA Club World Cup

LAFC’s Denis Bouanga celebrates with teammates after scoring late in a 2-1 win over Club América to qualifying for the FIFA Club World Cup on Saturday.

It was no secret what was at stake in the FIFA Club World Cup play-in — millions of dollars, a potential boon for the future. And with one shot, LAFC cashed in.

In a marathon match, Dénis Bouanga scored in the 115th minute to lift LAFC to a 2-1 comeback win over Club América at BMO Stadium on Saturday night, pushing LAFC into the FIFA Club World Cup.

Bouanga’s right-footed shot from outside the box glanced off the left calf of América defender Miguel Vázquez, redirecting the ball into the back of the net and baffling goalkeeper Luis Malagón.

LAFC will receive $9.55 million just for qualifying for the Club World Cup, which begins June 14 and will take place in cities across the United States.

The participation payday is the equivalent of nearly half of LAFC’s $20 million payroll — a potential boon for a team that could try to land a marquee star in the months ahead. The win over Club América means $1 million to be split among LAFC’s 30 players.

In addition, the 64-team tournament will allow LAFC to raise its profile on the global stage — Premier League blueblood Chelsea is among the teams LAFC will face in group play. The total prize pool for the Club World Cup is more than $1 billion.

It took some late-game heroics for LAFC to earn one of its biggest wins in franchise history.

Uruguayan winger Brian Rodriguez, who played with LAFC from 2019 to 2022 before being sold to América, scored on a penalty kick in the 64th minute after LAFC’s Mark Delgado fouled Erick Sánchez. Rodríguez buried a right-footed shot past the outstretched arms of LAFC goalkeeper Hugo Lloris to give América a 1-0 lead.

LAFC refused to let victory slip away.

After putting relentless pressure on the América defense for most of the second half, Igor Jesus scored on a header off a corner kick by Bouanga to tie the score in the 89th minute.

Ultimately, Bouanga would prove to be the hero in a game loaded with significance for the players, team and fans.

Everyone in BMO Stadium felt the weight of the matchup, with many of the home crowd calling it the biggest game in the club’s history. Bigger than any MLS Cup championship or CONCACAF Champions League final. The gravity of the moment was unmistakable — the consequences of a loss, and the eventual magnitude of a win.

“It’s a $10-million payday, so it’s like a final,” LAFC fan Brett Sullivan said.