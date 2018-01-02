Galaxy, LAFC make roster moves; there could be a Kitchen addition

Less than three weeks before the opening of their training camps, the Galaxy and expansion Los Angeles Football Club are continuing to build their rosters. The Galaxy announced Tuesday it had reached deals with defender Ashley Cole and midfielder Baggio Husidic; LAFC said it had signed free-agent defender Jordan Harvey.

LAFC, which will open its inaugural MLS season in March, also expanded coach Bob Bradley’s staff by adding former Galaxy assistant Ante Razov.

Razov, who played for Bradley in Chicago and with Chivas USA, joins a staff that already included Mike Sorber, a former national team midfielder who had been coaching with the Philadelphia Union.

The signings of Cole and Husidic were expected, although both could be seen as a gamble. Cole was among the top left backs in MLS the last two seasons, but he is 37 and will fill the Galaxy’s final foreign-allocation roster spot.

Husidic, 30, a veteran presence on a team in need of leadership, is returning from an injury that limited him to a career-low 10 games and five starts in 2017.

Terms of the contracts were not released.

It is unlikely the Galaxy is finished making moves, with recent reports linking the team to Perry Kitchen, a former U.S. national team midfielder playing for Randers in the Danish Superliga.

The Galaxy also have pressing needs at goalkeeper and forward.

For LAFC, the addition of Harvey, who turns 34 this month, strengthens a back line already deep in MLS experience. A former Gatorade high school player of the year from Mission Viejo, Harvey played the last seven of his 13 MLS seasons with Vancouver, starting 28 games and playing more than 2,500 minutes in each of the last two years.

The left back joins an LAFC roster that includes Egyptian outside back Omar Gaber, former MLS defender of the year Laurent Ciman, and center back Walker Zimmerman.

CAPTION The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' 34-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers and look ahead to their NFC wildcard playoff game against the Atlanta Falcons. The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' 34-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers and look ahead to their NFC wildcard playoff game against the Atlanta Falcons. CAPTION The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' 34-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers and look ahead to their NFC wildcard playoff game against the Atlanta Falcons. The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' 34-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers and look ahead to their NFC wildcard playoff game against the Atlanta Falcons. CAPTION The Chargers beat the Raiders on New Year's Eve, but were eliminated from the playoffs because of a Titans win. The Chargers beat the Raiders on New Year's Eve, but were eliminated from the playoffs because of a Titans win. CAPTION The University of Oklahoma's mascots, two ponies named Boomer and Sooner, made the trek to Pasadena for the 2018 Rose Bowl game. Two student groups, the RUF/NEKS and Lil' Sis, care for them. The University of Oklahoma's mascots, two ponies named Boomer and Sooner, made the trek to Pasadena for the 2018 Rose Bowl game. Two student groups, the RUF/NEKS and Lil' Sis, care for them. CAPTION The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry preview the Rams' Week 17 game against the San Francisco 49ers at the Coliseum. The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry preview the Rams' Week 17 game against the San Francisco 49ers at the Coliseum. CAPTION The Times’ Sam Farmer, Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the Rams’ NFC West division title after a 27-23 victory over the Tennessee Titans in Nashville. The Times’ Sam Farmer, Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the Rams’ NFC West division title after a 27-23 victory over the Tennessee Titans in Nashville.

kevin.baxter@latimes.com

Follow Kevin Baxter on Twitter @kbaxter11