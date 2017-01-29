Galaxy agrees to deal for French midfielder Romain Alessandrini, report says

Marseille midfielder Romain Alessandrini appears to be heading to the Galaxy.

The Galaxy declined to comment publicly on the reported transfer, but the team did not deny it. If the deal goes through, as French sporting newspaper L’Equipe suggests it will, Alessandrini is expected to fill one of the team’s two vacant designated-player spots.

“We’re not in a position to make anything formal yet,” a team spokesman said.

The signing of the speedy 27-year-old winger would complete an offseason makeover of the Galaxy’s midfield. Earlier this month the Galaxy signed national team midfielder Jermaine Jones, 35, and acquired Joao Pedro, 23, from Portugal. Both players were signed with targeted allocation money (TAM), meaning their individual salaries will not count for more than $481,000 against the MLS salary cap.

That leaves Sebastian Lletget, currently with the U.S. national team, as the only expected midfield returnee to the Galaxy starting 11. Lletget, 24, played both in central midfield and on a wing last season, appearing in 31 games.

The new additions also make the Galaxy midfield significantly younger. In last season’s opener, the Galaxy started Steven Gerrard, 35, and Nigel de Jong, 31. The additions also give the roster depth and flexibility by returning Emmanuel Boateng to the reserve role he filled so successfully last year.

Alessandrini came to Marseille, his hometown team, from France rival Rennes in 2014 for a reported $5.3-million transfer fee. But after a loss of playing time, Alessandrini became expendable when Marseille landed Dimitri Payet on a $31-million transfer.

Alessandrini appeared in six Ligue 1 games for Marseille this season, starting three. He doesn’t have a goal or an assist. In three seasons at Marseille, he appeared in 54 league games, scoring eight and registering 12 assists.

Terms of his contract were not released. But if Alessandrini joins Giovani dos Santos as a designated player, that would leave the Galaxy with one DP vacancy. The team is expected to re-sign defender Jelle Van Damme to a DP contract with the option to buy him down midseason should another player become available.

That spot is likely being held for Villarreal midfielder Jonathan dos Santos, Giovani’s brother, who the team tried and failed to acquire during the winter transfer period. Villarreal is likely to be more open to a deal during the summer window.

kevin.baxter@latimes.com

Follow Kevin Baxter on Twitter kbaxter11