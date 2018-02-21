Romain Alessandrini has won over Galaxy with his play, now eyes more wins

Dos Santos, who led the Galaxy with 14 goals and 12 assists in his first full season in 2016, had just six goals and three assists last season. Gerrard scored twice in his first 10 MLS games but got just three more in the next 24. Van Damme went from team leader and captain as a freshman to a malcontent and distraction who led the league in red cards as a sophomore before being sent home to Belgium 2½ months early.