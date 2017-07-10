Galaxy sign Pele (no, not that one)

After Steven Gerrard’s contract ran out last winter, the Galaxy said they were done signing over-aged, big-name foreign players. Then on Monday they agreed to terms on a contract with Pele.
Only it’s not the Pele you’re probably thinking of. The player the Galaxy obtained is Pele van Anholt, a 26-year-old defender who played last season with Willem II of the Dutch Eredivisie.
The deal, which is subject to Van Anholt passing a physical, was first reported by ESPN’s Jeff Carisle. The Galaxy are expected to formally announce the signing this week and if all goes well, Van Anholt could begin training with the team before it resumes MLS play July 19.
The acquisition of Van Anholt, a right back, fills a huge hole for the Galaxy, who have struggled to replace the injured Robbie Rogers on their back line.
The Galaxy opened the season with Rafa Garcia, a converted midfielder, at right back then tried rookie Nathan Smith. Bradley Diallo, another rookie, has also played there as has Dave Romney, a natural center back.
Van Anholt will close that revolving door. And he comes relatively cheaply as well. Because he was out of contract at Willem II the Galaxy need not pay a transfer fee. And under MLS salary rules, he’ll take the salary-cap spot vacated by Rogers when he was placed on the season-ending injury in the spring following offseason ankle surgery.
Rogers’ base salary was $225,000 this season, meaning Van Anholt’s contract cannot surpass that amount.
