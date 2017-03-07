U.S. soccer team to open Gold Cup against Panama on July 8

The U.S. will open this summer’s Gold Cup tournament against Panama before going on to meet Martinique and the winner of a Haiti-Nicaragua playoff in group play of the biennial regional soccer championship.

The first-round U.S. games will be played in Nashville on July 8, Tampa, Fla., on July 12 and Cleveland on July 15.

Group A is made up of Honduras, Costa Rica, Canada and French Guiana. Those teams will play in Harrison, N.J.; Houston; and Frisco, Texas, beginning July 7. Mexico headlines Group C and will open play July 9 against El Salvador in San Diego.

Also in that group is Jamaica and Curacao. The July 13 meeting between Mexico and Jamaica in Denver will be a rematch of the last Gold Cup final, won by Mexico. The final Group C games will be played in San Antonio, Texas, on July 16.

The top two teams in each group advance to the knockout stage, as do the top two third-place teams. The quarterfinals will be played July 19 in Philadelphia and July 20 in Glendale, Ariz. The winners of those games will advance to semifinals in Arlington, Texas, on July 22 and at the Rose Bowl on July 23.

The Rose Bowl game could feature Mexico; the U.S., if it wins its group, would play its semifinal in Texas, should it advance that far. The U.S. finished fourth in this tournament two years ago.

The final will be played July 26 in Santa Clara.

2016 Gold Cup schedule

Group A

July 7, Harrison, N.J.

Honduras vs. Costa Rica; French Guiana vs. Canada

July 11, Houston

Costa Rica vs. Canada; Honduras vs. French Guiana

July 14, Frisco, Texas

Costa Rica vs. French Guiana; Canada vs. Honduras

Group B

July 8, Nashville

U.S. vs. Panama; Martinique vs. Haiti/Nicaragua winner

July 12, Tampa, Fla.

Panama vs. Haiti/Nicaragua winner; U.S. vs. Martinique

July 15, Cleveland

Panama vs. Martinique; Haiti/Nicaragua winner vs. U.S.

Group C

July 9, San Diego

Mexico vs. El Salvador; Curacao vs. Jamaica

July 13, Denver

El Salvador vs. Jamaica; Mexico vs. Curaco

July 16, San Antonio

El Salvador vs. Curacao; Jamaica vs. Mexico

Quarterfinals

July 19, Philadelphia

Group A winner vs. Group B runner-up

Group B winner vs. third place group A/C

July 20, Glendale, Ariz.

Group C winner vs. third place Group A/B

Group C runner-up vs. Group A runner-up

Semifinals

July 22, Arlington, Texas

Winners of Philadelphia quarterfinals

July 23, Rose Bowl, Pasadena

Winners of Glendale, Ariz., quarterfinals

Final, July 26

Santa Clara

