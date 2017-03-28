U.S. ties Panama, 1-1, to earn one point in CONCACAF World Cup qualifier

The U.S. national team’s once-rocky road to next summer’s World Cup in Russia has smoothed out considerably in the last five days, with Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Panama giving the Americans both added confidence and a hard-earned point, keeping them in the middle of the CONCACAF standings four games into the 10-match tournament.

Clint Dempsey scored the U.S. goal, converting a brilliant feed from Christian Pulisic in the 39th minute, then Gabriel Gomez scored for Panama off a loose ball in the U.S. penalty area four minutes later.

Given the difficultly of playing of playing on the road in CONCACAF, a draw was a welcome result for the U.S., whose World Cup hopes appeared to be on the ropes just five days ago. But after blistering Honduras at home and playing Panama even on the road, the Americans find themselves in fourth place, one point behind Panama, in the six-team table.

In the other qualifiers Tuesday, visiting Costa Rica tied Honduras, 1-1, and Mexico beat Trinidad & Tobago, 1-0, on the road on Diego Reyes’ second-half header. That leaves unbeaten Mexico in first with 10 points, three better than Costa Rica.

The top three teams earn automatic berths for the 2018 World Cup. The U.S., which has won the last three CONCACAF qualifying tournaments, is one of only seven nations to have played in the last seven soccer world championships.

The odds of making it an eighth straight weren’t good after the U.S. lost fall qualifiers to Mexico and Costa Rica. But after sacking Jurgen Klinsmann and hiring Bruce Arena — the first time the U.S. has changed coaches in the middle of a qualifying campaign for the first time since 1989 — the U.S. has rebounded against Honduras and Panama.

The temperature was in the mid 80s and the humidity was almost as high at kickoff. Tempers soon were running high as well and Mexican referee Cesar Ramos made little effort to control what quickly became chippy game.

Panama, especially, came out fast and physical and that led to bruised bodies as well as bruised feelings, with Panama Coach Cesar Torres charging Dempsey after the American criticized his team’s tactics as the U.S. team left the field at the end of the first half.

Pulisic, a baby-faced teenager, was the target of much of Panama’s brutish play, but he got his revenge with some brilliant dribbling that set up the first goal.

The sequence began with Pulisic taking the ball from Felipe Baloy, slipping him at the right side of the area and dribbling into the box, where he turned Roman Torres around at the edge of the six-yard box. From there he slipped a deft left-footed feed to Dempsey, who had an easy finish for his fourth goal in two games.

It was also the 56th goal of Dempsey’s international career, leaving him one behind Landon Donovan on the all-time U.S. list.

The lead was short-lived, though, with Gomez quickly equalizing for Panama after scoping up a loose ball in the box following a long throw-in.

Pulisic nearly got that goal back in the opening minutes of the second half, but his left-footed volley off a sliding Jorge Villafana cross was deflected wide by Baloy.

The U.S., which lost two starters to injury in the Honduras game, made three lineup changes Tuesday. Tim Ream replaced John Brooks at center back, Jermaine Jones, back from a one-game suspension, replaced Sebastian Lletget in midfield and Graham Zusi took over at right back for Geoff Cameron, who reportedly has a quadriceps strain.

In fact injuries have so depleted the U.S., especially on the back line, Zusi is arguably the team’s sixth choice at that position. And the home fans weren‘t happy to see him.

The last time the U.S. played in Panama, in 2013, the U.S. trailed by a goal with 90 seconds left in stoppage time. A win would have sent Panama on to an intercontinental qualifier, with the country’s first-ever World Cup berth on the line. But Zusi spoiled that, scoring a late goal the eliminated Panama and left many in the crowd in tears.

There wasn’t nearly as much drama this time.

