Costa Rica's Marcos Urena could miss World Cup

Marcos Urena's participation in next month's World Cup is in doubt after the Costa Rican forward sustained facial fractures in the Los Angeles Football Club's 1-0 win over the Seattle Sounders, the club said Tuesday
Urena, 28, who has started all seven games for LAFC and is tied for the MLS lead with five assists, was injured in a collision in the first half of Sunday's home opener but finished the game, leading LAFC in shots and shots on goal. He will undergo surgery on Friday and will be reevaluated in four weeks.
Costa Rica opens group play in the World Cup on June 17 against Serbia.
Four years ago in Brazil, Urena scored one goal as Costa Rica made it to the World Cup quarterfinals unbeaten before losing to the Netherlands on penalty kicks. He has 15 goals in 62 games in his international career.
Also on Tuesday, the Galaxy announced that defender Rolf Feltscher underwent surgery to repair a damaged tendon in his chest and right shoulder. The team said he is expected to miss four months.
Feltscher, 27, is the Galaxy's sixth opening day starter to be sidelined by injury this season.
