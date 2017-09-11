Baker Mayfield apologizes for planting Oklahoma flag in middle of Ohio State field following Sooners' win

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield made a statement with his play Saturday against Ohio State, throwing for 386 yards and three touchdowns in the then-No. 5 Sooners’ 31-16 victory over the then-No. 2 Buckeyes.
Mayfield also made a statement after the game, when he took an Oklahoma flag on a victory lap around Ohio Stadium and then attempted to plant it in the middle of the Buckeyes logo at midfield.
He made one more statement on Monday: an apology for his postgame actions.
"I didn't mean for it to be disrespectful to any Ohio State people at all, especially the team or the players, because they're a great team and a great program," Mayfield said. "It was an emotional game. I knew that it was going to have a lot of implications on the playoffs. ... I got caught up in an emotional win. Yeah, it should've been something I did in the locker room. So I apologize for doing it in the middle of the field."
In an interview last week, Mayfield pointed out how “embarrassing” it was last year when Ohio State players sang their fight song on Oklahoma’s field following a 45-24 victory over the Sooner. Mayfield brought that incident up again while talking to reporters following this year’s game and suggested that it was a reason he celebrated the way he did.
But at some point during the ensuing 36 or so hours, Mayfield seems to have remembered that two wrongs don’t make a right.
"If they did that here [in Norman], I would've been pissed too," Mayfield said. "I understand why they're very upset about it.”
Twitter: @chewkiii