Sports media: Short World Series translates to low numbers for Fox

This year’s 8.3 rating could have built with two more games and easily surpassed the 8.2 (with 13.9 million viewers) for the San Francisco Giants-Kansas City Royals seven-game series in 2014. Instead, it’s more comparable to the New York Mets losing in five to the Royals in 2015 (8.6 rating, 14.5 million viewers). That’s just been the way of 21st Century sports TV viewing by these measurements.