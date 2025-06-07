High school baseball and softball: Regional finals results
CIF SOCAL REGIONAL FINALS
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
BASEBALL
DIVISION I
#1 St. John Bosco 4, #7 Patrick Henry 0
DIVISION II
#8 Rancho Bernardo 2, #6 Point Loma 1
DIVISION III
#5 University City 3, #2 Mt. Carmel 1
DIVISION IV
#2 Ridgeview 1, #1 Wilmington Banning 0
DIVISION V
#3 Pioneer 4, #1 Corcoran 3
SOFTBALL
DIVISION I
#2 Chula Vista Mater Dei 12, #1 El Modena 3
DIVISION II
#6 Eastlake 2, #1 El Cajon Christian 1 (12 innings)
DIVISION III
#1 Point Loma 4, #2 Legacy 1
DIVISION IV
#2 Woodlake 4, #1 Pioneer Valley 3
DIVISION V
#2 Orcutt Academy 6, #1 Rancho Mirage 1
