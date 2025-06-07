Advertisement
High school baseball and softball: Regional finals results

Baseballs and glove
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff

CIF SOCAL REGIONAL FINALS

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

BASEBALL

DIVISION I

#1 St. John Bosco 4, #7 Patrick Henry 0

DIVISION II

#8 Rancho Bernardo 2, #6 Point Loma 1

DIVISION III

#5 University City 3, #2 Mt. Carmel 1

DIVISION IV

#2 Ridgeview 1, #1 Wilmington Banning 0

DIVISION V

#3 Pioneer 4, #1 Corcoran 3

SOFTBALL

DIVISION I

#2 Chula Vista Mater Dei 12, #1 El Modena 3

DIVISION II

#6 Eastlake 2, #1 El Cajon Christian 1 (12 innings)

DIVISION III

#1 Point Loma 4, #2 Legacy 1

DIVISION IV

#2 Woodlake 4, #1 Pioneer Valley 3

DIVISION V

#2 Orcutt Academy 6, #1 Rancho Mirage 1

