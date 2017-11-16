WWE Survivor Series is coming to Los Angeles in 2018

The Survivor Series, one of WWE’s traditional Big Four WWE Network and pay-per-view events, is coming to the Staples Center in Los Angeles for the first time on Nov. 18, 2018, The Times has learned.

“We are very excited to partner again with the Staples Center to present one of WWE’s biggest events of 2018, and look forward to welcoming fans from around the world who will converge on Los Angeles for our Survivor Series weekend celebration,” John Saboor, WWE’s executive vice president of special events, told The Times.

“Staples Center has been such an important part of WWE’s history through the years, having hosted WrestleMania, SummerSlam and so many other WWE events. Survivor Series weekend will mark a new milestone in our partnership, as it will serve as the first time Staples Center has hosted four consecutive nights of WWE events.”

In addition to the Survivor Series at Staples Center on Nov. 18 next year, the downtown L.A. arena will also host an NXT Takeover event on Nov. 17, a live WWE Monday Night Raw on Nov. 19 and a SmackDown Live! show on Nov. 20. NXT Takeover and Survivor Series will stream live on the WWE Network, while Raw and SmackDown will be televised live on the USA network.

“In addition to the four consecutive nights of nonstop action at the Staples Center, we look forward to teaming with our local partners in Los Angeles to stage community outreach events with our WWE Superstars that are designed to leave a lasting impact on our host city," Saboor said.

Although WWE has PPV events every month that stream live, four of them (Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, SummerSlam and Survivor Series) are considered super PPV events, frequently lasting longer than the normal three-hour event time of the other pay-per-views. The last Big Four WWE Network event in Los Angeles was SummerSlam at Staples Center in 2014.

The 2017 Survivor Series will be this Sunday in Houston, headlined by Universal champion Brock Lesnar taking on WWE champion A.J. Styles and the five-man Raw team of Kurt Angle, Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman and Triple H vs. the five-man Smackdown team of Shane McMahon, Randy Orton, Bobby Roode, Shinsuke Nakamura and John Cena.

