Ex-UCLA player Billy Knight found dead

By
Jul 10, 2018 | 8:05 PM
| PHOENIX
UCLA's Billy Knight celebrates after scoring his second 3-point basket against Georgetown on Dec. 29, 2001. (Kevork Djansezian / Associated Press)

Authorities say former UCLA basketball player Billy Knight has died in Phoenix.

The Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office hasn't released a cause of death.

Phoenix police say Knight's body was found on a roadway early Sunday near downtown and there was no evidence of foul play.

“Our hearts are heavy after learning Billy Knight has passed away,” UCLA said in a tweet on its basketball account.

The 39-year-old Knight was a guard/forward at UCLA from 1998-2002, averaging 14.1 points and 3.5 rebounds per game as a senior.

He wasn't picked in the 2002 NBA draft and played professionally in France and Japan.

Knight was a basketball operations assistant for the Northern Arizona Suns of the developmental G League in the 2016-17 season. The team is affiliated with the NBA's Phoenix Suns. Northern Arizona Suns officials issued a statement Tuesday evening saying they were “deeply saddened by the passing.”

