Slash announces death of Lucy-Bleu Knight, daughter of girlfriend Meegan Hodges

Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash confirmed Sunday that his girlfriend’s daughter, Lucy-Bleu Knight, has died at 25.

The Grammy-winning rocker, whose real name is Saul Hudson, announced the death on Instagram in a statement that said Knight died last week. His partner Meegan Hodges — Knight’s mother — posted an identical statement on her account and requested a limit to speculation about her daughter’s death.

“Lucy-Bleu Knight (December 6, 1998), beloved daughter of Meegan Hodges and Mark Knight, stepdaughter of Samantha Somers Knight and Slash, sister of Scarlet Knight, stepsister of London and Cash Hudson passed peacefully in Los Angeles, CA on July 19, 2024,” the statement read.

Advertisement

“Lucy-Bleu was a talented artist, a passionate dreamer, and a charming, lovable, sweet soul,” the statement said. “The family asks for privacy at this time and requests that social media speculation be kept to a minimum as they grieve and process this devastating loss.”

Knight died Friday at a private residence in Los Angeles, according to records from the Los Angeles County medical examiner’s office. No manner or cause of death have yet been determined, but an exam has been scheduled.

Hours after the family posted about Knight’s death, a cryptic post went up on her Instagram account that led many to believe she had scheduled it to be published before her death, fueling speculation in the missive’s comment section.

“Whether I made you feel excluded, manipulated/ controlled you, told you to quit your day job from the comfort of being financially supported by my parents, or drowned real issues in toxic positivity - I am sorry,” the post said. “Countless missed opportunities and connections due to a disgustingly big ego, insecure heart and fear of being vulnerable. May my soul learn to evolve from my poor job at being Lucy-Bleu. Peace.”

Slash, 58, shares 21-year-old London and 20-year-old Cash with ex-wife Perla Ferrar. The heavy-metal musician and Hodges dated in the late 1980s and reportedly rekindled their romance after he filed for divorce in 2014. (He and Ferrar finalized their split in 2018.)

Advertisement

London Hudson, who is also a musician, reposted the family statement Monday, as well as an illustration of Knight with angel wings, on his Instagram story: “Rest In Paradise Lucy,” he wrote.