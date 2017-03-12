March Madness: Villanova draws the No. 1 overall seeding for NCAA tournament

As defending champion and a fixture at — or near — the top of the polls all season, Villanova captured the overall No. 1 seed for the 2017 NCAA tournament.

In all, there wasn’t a whole lot of madness in the March Madness pairings on Sunday afternoon, at least not among the favorites.

If the Wildcats were no surprise as king of the hill in the East, the same could be said for Kansas, which had a strong enough resume to withstand an upset loss to Texas Christian in the Big 12 Conference tournament and land in the second overall spot, heading the Midwest regional.

Gonzaga predictably grabbed the No. 1 spot in the West with only one loss in the regular season.

If there was any surprise on the top line, it might have been North Carolina in the South, taking a spot that some believed would go to Duke, which won the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament on Saturday after beating the Tar Heels in the semifinals.

North Carolina faces a tough road in a bracket that includes Kentucky and UCLA.

