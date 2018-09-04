Former UCLA basketball player Tyler Honeycutt had marijuana present in his body at time of his death, report shows

Sarah Ardalani, a public information officer with the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office, said tests for nitrous oxide are not routinely conducted as part of autopsies unless requested by the deputy medical examiner. Since nitrous oxide has a half-life of only five minutes, Ardalani said, it would not be detected as part of toxicology tests unless the decedent had been ingesting the gas at the time of his death.