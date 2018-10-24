UCLA's Murry Bartow has the book on coach Steve Alford, and aims to fix the Bruins' defense

UCLA has not been good in that department since the 2013-14 season, Alford’s first at the school. The Bruins finished that season ranked No. 37 nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency, according to the metrics of Ken Pomeroy. They’ve deteriorated in subsequent years, finishing No. 66 in 2014-15, No. 118 in 2015-16, No. 85 in 2016-17 and No. 103 in 2017-18.