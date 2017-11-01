UCLA's Thomas Welsh shows off new skills in exhibition win

Thomas Welsh found himself back inside Pauley Pavilion on Wednesday night, in part because of the feedback he received during workouts for prospective NBA employers.

Extend your range, he was told. Improve your lateral quickness to make you better defensively.

Message received.

The UCLA senior center shuffled over to contest a shot and grabbed the rebound. He spotted up for a three-pointer that dropped through the net. The game was less than a minute old.

Welsh continually flashed his new and old skills during the No. 21 Bruins’ 111-80 exhibition victory over Cal State L.A. The 7-footer made 10 of 13 shots, including both of his three-pointers, on the way to 22 points, 14 rebounds and three blocked shots in only 21 minutes.

Welsh made the only three-pointer he took last season but intends to make it a regular part of his arsenal.

The Bruins’ only exhibition before their season opener against Georgia Tech on Nov. 10 in Shanghai also featured a run-and-fun first look at the team’s seven-man freshman class.

It was a sparkling debut for point guard Jaylen Hands (12 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds) and small forward Kris Wilkes (14 points), who combined for a second-half highlight when Hands threw a lob to Wilkes for an alley-oop dunk.

Freshman shooting guard LiAngelo Ball made a corner three-pointer for his first basket on the way to 11 points and freshman forward Cody Riley showed some tenacity by forcing a turnover in the backcourt before going in for a dunk.

Ball’s father, LaVar, caused one of the biggest stirs of the first half when he took his seat in the second row, earning a roll call from the student section. LaVar Ball was accompanied by youngest son LaMelo, who has committed to UCLA and is being home schooled in the wake of a dispute between his father and his former coach at Chino Hills High.

CAPTION Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yu Darvish discusses his slider and starting Game 7 of the World Series. Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yu Darvish discusses his slider and starting Game 7 of the World Series. CAPTION Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yu Darvish discusses his slider and starting Game 7 of the World Series. Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yu Darvish discusses his slider and starting Game 7 of the World Series. CAPTION Dodgers fans show their team and Halloween pride ahead of Game 6 of the 2018 World Series. Dodgers fans show their team and Halloween pride ahead of Game 6 of the 2018 World Series. CAPTION Los Angeles Times sports reporters Andy McCullough and Dylan Hernandez break down the Dodgers Game 6 win in the World Series. Los Angeles Times sports reporters Andy McCullough and Dylan Hernandez break down the Dodgers Game 6 win in the World Series. CAPTION Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts discusses Game 7 of the World Series. Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts discusses Game 7 of the World Series. CAPTION Los Angeles Times sports columnist Bill Plaschke predicts the winner of Game 7 of the World Series. Los Angeles Times sports columnist Bill Plaschke predicts the winner of Game 7 of the World Series.

ben.bolch@latimes.com

Follow Ben Bolch on Twitter @latbbolch