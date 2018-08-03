The making of a beautiful mind: Chip Kelly's early coaching days

Kelly got the job, but it didn’t feel like an arrival so much as just the next step. The following year he made one of his frequent self-funded visits to see Crowton, who was on the verge of becoming the Chicago Bears’ offensive coordinator after three years as head coach at Louisiana Tech. Kelly was fascinated by some of the zone-blocking schemes Crowton had used and figured they might accentuate the skills of New Hampshire running back Jerry Azumah.