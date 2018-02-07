UCLA misses out on lineman Jarrett Patterson but is busy in early going of signing day

One of the first big decisions on signing day didn't go UCLA's way. Mission Viejo High offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson signed with Notre Dame on Wednesday, depriving the Bruins of a prospect they hoped could help replenish their offensive line.
That's not to say UCLA's signing day didn't get off to a productive start.
The Bruins time-stamped the arrival of their national letters of intent on their team website and seven came in before 7:15 a.m. PST. The first belonged to Pat Jolly, a cornerback from Lithia (Fla.) Newsome High who took advantage of being on the East Coast by sending in his letter of intent at 4:16 a.m. PST.
UCLA also has signed Matt Alaimo, a tight end from Montvale (N.J.) Saint Joseph Regional High; Jon Gaines, an offensive lineman from Milwaukee Marquette University High; David Priebe, a tight end from Waco (Texas) Midway High; Kenny Churchwell, a defensive back from Phoenix Mountain Pointe High; Je'Vari Anderson, a linebacker from Oakland Laney College; and Elisha Guidry, a cornerback from Vista Murrieta High.
Guidry's father and uncle both played at UCLA.
The Bruins are presumably just getting started on what figures to be a busy day.
