Will the Lakers try to trade Austin Reaves? Not so fast

Hey everyone and welcome to the Lakers newsletter. It’s Dan Woike, beat writer for the L.A. Times coming to you live from the Marriott attached to Wintrust Arena where all of the NBA’s top decision-makers, including Lakers basketball executive Rob Pelinka and coach JJ Redick, just watched prospects scrimmage in five-on-five action while the pro scouts squinted at the rosters and the college scouts argued for their favorites.

In the shadows, I was asking around about the Lakers’ biggest story this offseason, at least according to the internet.

Are the Lakers going to trade Austin Reaves?

My friend and colleague Bill Plaschke argued in those hallowed Times’ pages that the Lakers must trade Austin Reaves to fulfill their needs for a big man no matter how painful the decision would be. Bill Simmons predicted on his podcast that Reaves “will get traded” this summer.

So what was the buzz at the combine about all this?

Everyone is aware of the noise from the media and on the message boards (shoutout Lakers reddit), no one is acting like a trade is going to happen this summer for a couple of reasons.

One, the Lakers and the most important people in the organization all love Reaves and his journey from undrafted free agent to a talent that people think is All-Star caliber. And, at just $14 million next season, he’ll be one of the most productive players in the league per dollar minus some superstars on the very early stages of their rookie deals.

Yes, Reaves struggled in the Lakers’ five-game loss to Minnesota in the playoffs and, yes, the Timberwolves’ bigger players like Jaden McDaniels and Naz Reid feasted on mismatches. And, yes, he didn’t shoot the ball well in the series.

Lakers guard Austin Reaves speeds by two Timberwolves defenders for a layup in Game 4 of their playoff series. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Yet according to people with knowledge of the situation, Reaves is still recovering from a serious toe sprain (though it’s improving and not expected to require surgery). And it’s not like the big moments have always brought out the worst of him as he helped build his reputation in the organization with the way he played in the Lakers’ biggest games.

Two, he’s not viewed as “untradeable” because almost no one in the NBA is untradeable. But if the Lakers are going to trade him for a center, they’re going to want one that is foundationally important — a build-around type and not a fill-in toward the obvious need they have at center (and will need to address in other ways).

If one of the best centers in the NBA were available, the conversations might be different, but at least now, during the first part of the offseason, that just isn’t the case.

Two, Reaves’ trade value and his actual value are two different things. Reaves is eligible for a contract extension this summer, but the four years, $89.2 million the Lakers can offer is below market and he’ll likely head for unrestricted free agency in 2026, assuming he declines his player option. When he hits free agency, he’ll be one of the few top-level guards in his prime on the market.

So any team that would trade for Reaves would need to, one, meet the Lakers’ incredibly high costs, and two, do so with no guarantee that he’ll re-sign.

Reaves, though, is still facing an important summer when when he has to answer for some of his shortcomings if he wants to truly take another step toward stardom. All of this can change — things in the NBA change and when they do, it’s fast. People around the league believe the series against Minnesota again showed that Reaves needs to be more physical (Redick’s postseason “championship shape” comments certainly applied). He needs to be a more reliable catch-and-shoot player alongside Luka Doncic, but the vibe is that Reaves has a fan in the Lakers’ new star.

People who know him best believe this round of speculation and a new layer of doubt over whether he can be a primary option on a contender will fuel him to meet the next challenge.

Long story short, the reality is this: Reaves averaged 20.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists this season. The only players to exceed all of those numbers are Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, LeBron James, Damian Lillard, Doncic, Cade Cunningham, De’Aaron Fox and LeMelo Ball.

That’s the list and the Lakers know it. If they do trade him, it’ll be because some team makes them an impossibly good offer. Not because they have to.

