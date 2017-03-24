Kentucky gets revenge and returns to the Elite Eight with win over UCLA

The nation’s highest-scoring team found out what it felt like to get overrun at the worst possible time.

UCLA was trampled in the second half Friday night, its star freshmen unable to keep pace with their Kentucky counterparts. Now the Wildcats will move on while at least two Bruins may play their next games in the NBA.

The third-seeded Bruins were no match for the second-seeded Wildcats in a rematch between the teams, an 86-75 setback in an NCAA tournament South Regional semifinal ending their season far short of the intended destination.

Kentucky (32-5) will play top-seeded North Carolina on Sunday in the regional final. The Tar Heels defeated Butler, 92-80, in an earlier regional semifinal.

Kentucky’s De’Aaron Fox scored 39 points on 13-for-20 shooting and Malik Monk added 21 points, more than offsetting UCLA freshmen TJ Leaf (17 points) and Lonzo Ball (10).

As the final seconds ticked off the clock, Ball walked to the far corner of the court and bent over, holding his shorts. UCLA senior guard Bryce Alford quickly hugged his older brother Kory, the team’s video and analytics coordinator, his college career over.

UCLA (31-5) shot 63.0% in the second half only to watch its halftime deficit grow from three points into double digits.

The reason was Kentucky’s glut of easy baskets and the Bruins’ excess of turnovers. Even one of the Wildcats’ misses didn’t go UCLA’s way when Monk missed a deep three-pointer only for the ball to deflect out of Alford’s hands out of bounds.

UCLA finished the game with 13 turnovers, more closely resembling the sloppy team that had 18 turnovers in the first meeting between these teams this season than the one that combined for only nine in the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament.

Bruins center Thomas Welsh sat for a long stretch midway through the second half after picking up his fourth foul and then collected his fifth with 5:58 left. He finished with nine points and seven rebounds in only 18 minutes.

UCLA’s Isaac Hamilton scored 17 points and Alford had 13 but the Bruins didn’t receive their usual balance, only four players scoring in double figures on a team that averages six players reaching that threshold.

UCLA relied on a familiar formula in the early going: lots of Leaf.

The power forward who had been so good against the Wildcats in December was strong again in the first half of the rematch, scoring 13 points on five-for-eight shooting along with four rebounds.

Leaf got the Bruins rolling with five early points on a three-pointer and a putback dunk, helping them take an early 11-6 lead. But Fox was a sly scorer, making his first five shots on the way to 15 first-half points, including a floating jumper in the seconds before halftime that gave the Wildcats a 36-33 halftime advantage.

Leaf was reprising his role from three months ago, when he had 17 points, 13 rebounds and five assists during the Bruins’ 97-92 victory over Kentucky at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky.

But the Bruins got essentially no contributions in the first half from Alford and Hamilton, who combined for three points in the first half on one-for-six shooting. Hamilton missed a layup in transition after Ball whipped a pass through all five Kentucky defenders.

Lakers executive Magic Johnson was at the game to scout the slew of potential lottery picks, seated three rows in front of UCLA Athletic Director Dan Guerrero. North Carolina Coach Roy Williams settled into a seat in front of Johnson during the first half.

The discrepancy in fan support was evident from the moment Alford jogged onto the court ahead of his teammates, the Bruins greeted by some cheers as Alford rose his arm to call for a ball. Moments later, the Wildcats appeared and the roars of the Kentucky fans filled the arena.

It was a season of mostly highs that ended on a down note for UCLA, the Bruins finishing four wins short of Ball’s stated goal of a national championship. There was also a third-place finish in the Pac-12 Conference and a semifinal loss in the conference tournament, which might be considered unfulfilled potential for such a talented group of players.

Bruins Coach Steve Alford also fell to 0-4 in regional semifinal games, including three losses with UCLA.

Now the Bruins must ponder a future that could include a complete transformation among their roster and coaching staff. Alford could be headed to Indiana to fill the Hoosiers’ coaching vacancy and Ball has almost surely played his final game as a Bruin.

Leaf could also leap to the NBA after one college season because he’s widely projected as a possible lottery selection. Welsh, Aaron Holiday and Ike Anigbogu also have decisions to make about whether they will return next season or make themselves available for the NBA draft.

The Bruins expect to bring in a six-man recruiting class ranked among the nation’s best that will include McDonald’s All-Americans Kris Wilkes and Jaylen Hands, not to mention Ball’s younger brother LiAngelo. The influx of talent could largely offset even widespread departures, but it will be difficult to replicate the joyful, high-scoring style of the team that just played its last game.

