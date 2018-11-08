UCLA's depth will only improve once players recover from injury

Update: Alford said Brown’s free-throw struggles in the opener prompted Purdue Fort Wayne to hammer him on a foul, something that might continue if the center doesn’t improve his percentage. Brown missed three of four free throws, including one that hit nothing but the backboard. “He’ll get those down because he’s really been working hard on it,” Alford said, “and I’m going to give him that one game because I do think he’ll make more foul shots.” Alford said Brown had the potential to take about 10 free throws a game.