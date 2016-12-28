Second-ranked UCLA loses first game, 89-87 at No. 21 Oregon

Dillon Brooks made a three-pointer with 0.8 seconds left to give No. 21 Oregon an 89-87 victory over previously unbeaten and second-ranked UCLA on Wednesday night in the Pac-12 Conference opener for both teams.

Brooks, who finished with 23 points and nine rebounds, dribbled to the right wing after receiving a pass well beyond the three-point arc and pulled up for the game-winning shot.

Payton Pritchard added 15 points and nine assists for the Ducks (12-2, 1-0), who won their 10th consecutive game and pushed the nation's second-longest home winning streak to 34 games. Pritchard's three-pointer pulled Oregon to within one, 87-86, with 12.9 seconds left.

Thomas Welch had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Bruins (13-1, 0-1), and Alford had 20 points. Lonzo Ball added 14 points and TJ Leaf had 13.

UCLA was trying to match their best start to a season in 10 years.

The Bruins used a 15-0 run midway through the second half to take a 72-65 lead. UCLA was up by eight with 4 minutes to play before Pritchard sparked Oregon's final rally with seven points.

Oregon beat the Bruins at their own game in the first half, pushing a 100-point pace with 11 assists on its first 14 field goals and shooting seven of 14 from three-point range.

The Ducks also held Leaf, UCLA's leading scorer, without a shot for the first 11 1/2 minutes. A 16-5 run had Oregon up by 12 late in the half before UCLA closed with a 10-3 burst to trail at the break for only the second time this season.

UCLA missed a chance to grab an early edge in the Pac-12 race when the Bruins failed to knock off the defending champions on their own court.

Oregon finally found the spark it was missing during nonconference play with the stunning upset against the highest-ranked opponent to play in Eugene during Dana Altman's seven seasons as coach.

UCLA will go for the road split to open Pac-12 play at Oregon State on Friday night.

Oregon faces another unbeaten team when it hosts No. 22 USC on Friday night.

ben.bolch@latimes.com

Twitter: @latbbolch