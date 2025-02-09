Londynn Jones scores season-high 21 points to lead UCLA past Oregon

UCLA guard Londynn Jones (3) takes a shot while falling backward against Oregon on Sunday. She finished with a season-high 21 points.

Londynn Jones scored a season-high 21 points to lead No. 1 UCLA to a 62-52 win over Oregon on Sunday.

Lauren Betts added nine points, six rebounds and four assists for the Bruins (23-0, 11-0 Big Ten), who won their 22nd consecutive game by double digits. Former Oregon player Angela Dugalic added seven points and eight rebounds for UCLA.

Nani Falatea scored 19 points to pace Oregon (16-8, 7-6), which dropped its third in a row. Deja Kelly added 14 points and five rebounds for the Ducks, who shot 26.6% from the field.

After Oregon scored the first four points of the second half, Jones scored five points on UCLA’s next possession. Jones scored a basket while being fouled. Jones missed the free throw, but Dugalic got the rebound and passed it out to Jones, who made a three-pointer to put the Bruins ahead 30-23.

When Oregon closed to within 45-38 early in the fourth quarter, UCLA made three consecutive three-pointers. Elina Aarnisalo, Timea Gardiner and Jones each made one from deep to push the Bruins ahead 54-38 with 6:02 left.

The Bruins remain the only undefeated team in the nation and continued their best start in school history. UCLA’s streaks will be tested when it visits seventh-ranked USC on Thursday.

The Ducks have seen their NCAA tournament hopes dip with three straight losses, but the good news is Oregon does not face another ranked team in the regular season. The bad news is that starting point guard Peyton Scott is out indefinitely due to an injury.

UCLA visits No. 7 USC on Thursday. Oregon hosts Washington on Wednesday.