A homecoming for Kelly, and a road loss

Kelly insisted he was proud of the way the Bruins fought back after falling behind 21-0 early in the second quarter. There were many teachable moments, he said, and he plans to reinforce each of those lessons. But when asked to assess the team’s progress since the season began, he demurred. “We’re a micro operation right now. We’re going game-to-game,” he said. “Our whole focus was what are we doing to play Oregon, and when we get back [Sunday] we’ll make the corrections from this game and get ready to play a good Arizona State team, so that’s kind of how we look at it. We don’t have time right now to kind of look at where did we start, where are we on this journey and how is this going. There’s a lot of things that we need to correct and we need to get back to work tomorrow.”