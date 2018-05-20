Ninth-inning blunder pushes top-seeded UCLA softball to the brink of elimination

Put the ball in play and anything can happen.
That philosophy served the Cal State Fullerton softball team well in the ninth inning of Saturday afternoon's Los Angeles Regional game against UCLA at Easton Stadium.
Sammie Vandiver's grounder was bobbled by shortstop Briana Perez, allowing Shianne Brannan to score from third and give the Titans a 3-2 victory that pushed the top-seeded Bruins to the brink of elimination.
"First of all, I couldn't have done what I did without the people who got on base," said Vandiver, a senior left fielder. "I just did what I do best — put the ball in play and make something happen. Once it got to two strikes I just had to swing at anything close."
Fullerton (35-23) needs one more win Sunday to advance to the Super Regionals. UCLA returned Saturday night to face the winner of an earlier elimination game between Texas State and Sacramento State.
After being held in check for four innings by Sacramento State starter Celina Matthias the night before, the third-ranked Bruins (51-5) came out swinging against Titans junior Trish Parks, who threw 112 pitches in a complete-game victory over Texas State in Friday's first game.
UCLA put runners on in each of the first three innings, but it was the Big West Conference champions who scored first in the bottom of the third. Brannan led off with a double to right field and took third on Sam Kennedy's fielder's choice.
Rachel Garcia, who threw a one-hitter against Sacramento State, relieved starter Holly Azevedo and Brooke Clemetson worked the count full before hitting a chopper to second baseman Kylee Perez, whose throw home was not in time to get the sliding Brannan.
Madeline Jelenicki singled to lead off the fourth and pinch-runner Imani Johnson moved to second on a groundout. Brianna Tautalafua singled up the middle and Johnson alertly scored the tying run after an errant throw.
Bryanna Ybarra led off the bottom of the fourth with a double and advanced to third on a ground out, but Garcia induced two ground balls to get out of the jam. Kylee Perez singled to begin the fifth, but sister Briana Perez popped out and Ybarra snared a line drive to third by Aaliyah Jordan and threw across the diamond to double Kylee Perez off first.
Vandiver singled to drive in Clemetson for her 21st RBI in the bottom of the fifth, but Kinsley Washington drew a bases-loaded walk to score pinch-runner Stevie Wisz and knot the score at 2-2. Parks recovered to fan Kylee Perez and keep the game tied.
Neither team threatened in the eighth, but in the top of the ninth Jordan drew a two-out walk and Garcia singled before Parks got Jelenicki to ground out. After Julia Valenzuela was hit by a pitch to start the bottom half, Brannan hit into a fielder's choice that erased Valenzuela, Kennedy walked and Clemetson got an infield hit to load the bases with one out, setting up Vandiver's walkoff grounder.
"I'll celebrate this for a couple of hours," Vandiver said. "When it's time to go to bed is when I turn my focus to tomorrow."
Parks gave up nine hits, issued five walks and threw 127 pitches, but relied on her defense to earn a well-deserved steak dinner.
"With my teammates behind me I felt I could go any amount of innings," Parks said. "I managed to make it through by taking it one pitch at a time, not looking at the bigger picture."
The big picture is starting to look pretty good for the Titans, who are trying to make their third consecutive regional trip a charm. They began the double-elimination tournament seeded third out of four teams but have produced two one-run victories.