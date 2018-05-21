UCLA wins three straight elimination games to advance to Super Regionals

Pac-12 freshman of the year Aaliyah Jordan singled and advanced to second on a throwing error to lead off the bottom of the fourth, but Garcia grounded out. Apassed ball moved Jordan to third and Nickles singled to left to tie the game. UCLA got runners to second and third, but Sophie Frost, who relieved Fullerton starter Trish Parks in the third, struck out Brianna Tautalafua and Imani Johnson was called out on runner's interference when she was struck by Taylor Pack's grounder.