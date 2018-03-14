UCLA loses to St. Bonaventure in the NCAA tournament

UCLA's trip to the NCAA tournament didn't last long.
Beset by turnovers and poor shooting, the Bruins lost to St. Bonaventure 65-58 on Tuesday in a play-in game at the University of Dayton Arena.
It's the first tournament win for the Bonnies (26-7) since 1970. They face sixth-seed Florida on Thursday in Dallas.
UCLA, which didn't expect to be banished to a play-in game, appeared sluggish and off-kilter most of the contest.
The Bruins (21-12) had just two field goals in the final 14 minutes of the first half to give away a nine-point lead.
UCLA — which averages 11.8 turnovers per game — gave the ball away 20 times against St. Bonaventure.
Aaron Holiday led the Bruins with 20 points before fouling out in the final minute.
