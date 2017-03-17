USC said it dedicated win over Providence to assistant coach's late sister

After USC’s unlikely comeback to defeat Providence in the First Four play-in round of the NCAA tournament on Wednesday, the team gathered in the locker room.

When the last player, Jordan McLaughlin, returned from an on-court interview, everyone jumped up and down. Coach Andy Enfield told the team he was proud, and they came together to break down the huddle when McLaughlin spoke up.

“Hold on! Hold on!” he said.

Earlier that day, McLaughlin and his teammates received a text message from Martin Bahar, USC’s director of scouting. Eight years ago, Bahar’s sister, Madeline, died of complications from leukemia. Since then, Bahar’s family has been raising money during the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's Light the Night Walk. Bahar says they have raised more than $160,000 in eight years.

Wednesday would’ve been Madeline’s 34th birthday. That morning, Bahar sent a text message to USC’s players, which he shared with The Times.

“Fellas… Today would've been my late sister's 34th birthday,” he wrote. “I'm just texting you not because I want to win tonight, but I want you guys to come out and have fun and give it your all. Live life like there's no tomorrow and you can live with the results.”

USC’s players have been involved with Bahar’s fundraising efforts since last year, when forward Chimezie Metu found out about the Light the Night Walk.

“Once he heard about it, Chimezie has a heart of gold, and he wanted to walk with my family,” Bahar said.

Metu and McLaughlin rallied teammates and at this year’s event, Bahar said, almost the entire team showed up.

After receiving Bahar’s text, McLaughlin said, USC’s players decided they wanted to honor Bahar somehow. In the postgame locker room, before the team broke huddle, McLaughlin wanted to convey a message from the team.

“We want to dedicate this game to Maddy Bahar,” McLaughlin said. “Today was her birthday. Coach Bahar, we love you.”

“Obviously,” Bahar said, “I lost it.”

“You have emotional game like that where you get your first win in the tournament as a group, and oh by the way, the captain's telling you as a coach that everyone in the room was thinking about you sister,” he said. “That's something I've never experienced in coaching. It was an amazing moment."

McLaughlin said Bahar’s text had reminded the team to keep perspective, which was useful when trailing by 17 in the second half.

"You play for bigger things than basketball," McLaughlin said.

