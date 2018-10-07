Former USC safety Kevin Ellison dies; surrounding circumstances are unclear

Former USC safety Kevin Ellison died Thursday. He was 31.
The school confirmed Ellison’s passing in a social media post Saturday with a simple hashtag: “#FightOnForever.”
The circumstances surrounding Ellison's death weren’t clear. Records from the Los Angeles County coroner’s office show he died on an unspecified freeway. No cause of death was listed. An exam is pending.
The Inglewood native, who played for the Trojans from 2005-08, was a two-time All-Pac-10 selection known for hard hits. The San Diego Chargers drafted him in the sixth round in 2009. He played nine games for the team, then briefly joined the offseason roster for the Seattle Seahawks in 2010.
Ellison faced federal arson charges in 2012 while playing for the Arena Football League's Spokane Shock after an incident where he caused $50,000 in damage by setting his bed on fire at the Big Trout Lodge in Liberty Lake, Wash. According to court records, Ellison said God told him to set the fire.
The case was eventually dismissed after Ellison was ordered to pay more than $80,000 in restitution.
Ellison's LinkedIn page listed his current occupation as a coach working as a strength and conditioning director.