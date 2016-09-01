USC, Alabama reach apparent cease-fire in T-shirt war

The T-shirt war began in USC’s bookstore.
There, a shirt appeared, mocking Alabama’s “Roll Tide” tagline.
“ROLL TEARS ROLL,” the T-shirt said.
A few days later, the response came.
"OUR O.J. ONLY KILLED CLEMSON," the T-shirt, posted on TeePublic.com, announced, referring to Alabama tight end O.J. Howard, who tore apart Clemson’s defense in last season’s national championship game.
The war, it seems, has come to an end, smothered by the legal system. In a story on AL.com this week, TeePublic.com explained that a user had uploaded the shirt. The website allows third parties to design and sell their own shirts.
AL.com reported that the Collegiate Licensing Co. sent a Digital Millennium Copyright Act notice to the website because the T-shirt mentioned "Clemson."
The T-shirt was taken down, and a tentative cease-fire had taken hold.
