USC, Alabama reach apparent cease-fire in T-shirt war

The T-shirt war began in USC’s bookstore.

There, a shirt appeared, mocking Alabama’s “Roll Tide” tagline.

“ROLL TEARS ROLL,” the T-shirt said.

A few days later, the response came.

"OUR O.J. ONLY KILLED CLEMSON," the T-shirt, posted on TeePublic.com, announced, referring to Alabama tight end O.J. Howard, who tore apart Clemson’s defense in last season’s national championship game.

https://twitter.com/MikeLeslieWFAA/status/766872029492490242

The war, it seems, has come to an end, smothered by the legal system. In a story on AL.com this week, TeePublic.com explained that a user had uploaded the shirt. The website allows third parties to design and sell their own shirts.

AL.com reported that the Collegiate Licensing Co. sent a Digital Millennium Copyright Act notice to the website because the T-shirt mentioned "Clemson."

The T-shirt was taken down, and a tentative cease-fire had taken hold.

