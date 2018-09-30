Aca'Cedric Ware provides the big burst USC needs against Arizona

Either the holes weren’t there for him to scamper through, or the senior running back wasn’t there when USC’s offense was on the field. Knee pain had limited him to one touch for -5 yards last week against Washington State and he had only four carries the week before in a loss at Texas, a defeat he followed by criticizing the team’s practices as “kind of lazy, kind of slow” leading up to the game. The Trojans would find some leaders on offense, he vowed that day, and on Saturday, in a sometimes uneven and ultimately too-close 24-20 win at Arizona, Ware was one of those leaders.