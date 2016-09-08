Knee injury knocks out USC center Toa Lobendahn for the season

Toa Lobendahn realized his knee felt strange only after Saturday’s game against Alabama. On the second series of the game, during a fourth-down try, an Alabama player rolled up behind his right knee, buckling it awkwardly. But Lobendahn, USC’s starting center, didn’t miss a play.

By Thursday, the prognosis had turned grim. A medical exam had shown damage to his medial collateral ligament. When doctors performed surgery, they discovered an even more extensive injury.

Lobendahn had torn two major ligaments in his knee, his MCL and anterior cruciate ligament, Coach Clay Helton said after Thursday’s practice. He will miss the remainder of the season.

Lobendahn will redshirt this season, Helton said, meaning he will retain two more seasons of eligibility. If necessary, Helton said he’d also have a good case for a medical redshirt in the future.

“The good news is he had a very successful surgery,” Helton said.

The injury diminishes an offensive line that was bullied by Alabama. Helton said Nico Falah will start on Saturday against Utah State. Falah, who has one start, was one of several fill-ins last season after Lobendahn required surgery on his other knee.

“Thank goodness we worked him in training camp,” Helton said. “Nico will be ready for the challenge. He’s done it before.”

Beyond Saturday, Helton said the coaching staff might consider moving Chris Brown to center. Brown, who split time with Damien Mama at guard in the season opener, has some practice experience at center and has worked on quarterback exchanges for much of this season. Cole Smith also is available.

The surgery is the second Lobendahn has had on his right knee. He’d previously injured it in high school.

Helton said Lobendahn didn’t inform anyone of his injury until after the game.

“The warrior that he is, didn’t even complain about it,” Helton said.

The severity of the injury wasn’t immediately apparent. Lobendahn’s knee didn’t begin swelling until Monday, Helton said. As recently as Wednesday, Helton had said Lobendahn would be a toss-up to play against Utah State.

“He’s just a very, very tough individual, and one of the loves of my life,” Helton said. “And he’ll be missed greatly.”

The injury is the second among USC’s linemen. Left tackle Chad Wheeler, hampered by a foot injury, did not start against Alabama. Chuma Edoga got the nod, but Wheeler came in at the end of the first half when Edoga was sidelined because of a minor injury.

Helton said Edoga will start again on Saturday, but Wheeler will play “as much if not more as he did last time.”

A timely transfer

Upon evaluating his new, 25-year-old defensive tackle after his first game at USC, Helton had one thought.

“Oh man,” Helton said. “Thank God he’s here.”

Stevie Tu’ikolovatu transferred from Utah after last season because, he said, he had a better chance for playing time at USC. He was badly needed. USC’s defensive line had some talent, but little depth and almost no experience. And injuries could further weaken the defensive line against Utah State.

The move has looked like a savvy one, for USC. Against Alabama, Tu’ikolovatu “was a force in the middle in the run game,” Helton said.

Tu’ikolovatu hinted that he can play better. He said it was a middling performance for him.

“Overall, I would say I'm not happy, but I kind of rerouted a couple runs and that was a good thing for our defense,” Tu’ikolovatu said. “But that's about it."

Quick hits

Defensive tackle Noah Jefferson (shoulder sprain) did not practice Thursday. “I’m highly doubtful he’s going to end up playing in this game,” Helton said. … Defensive tackle Khaliel Rodgers (hamstring) is improving but is “50-50 at best right now,” Helton said.

