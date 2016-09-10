USC report: Sam Darnold gets plenty of chances in backup role

At the start of each USC offensive drive, Sam Darnold has built a routine. He limbers up on the sideline, as if he is preparing to enter the game, even though he is the backup quarterback.

His first two games have provided a reason to be ready. He has played much more than a typical backup.

The starter, Max Browne, performed capably in Saturday’s 45-7 win. He completed 23 of 30 passes for 182 yards two touchdowns, with one interception.

But Coach Clay Helton provided Darnold plenty of opportunities. Darnold finished five of seven, and also threw two touchdown passes. Darnold played the entire fourth quarter, and USC deployed him often in red-zone packages.

Helton said the unorthodox strategy will continue. Darnold, he said, will continue to see time, especially in short-yardage situations. But it doesn’t signal that he is re-opening the quarterback competition, Helton said.

“I thought it was a great opportunity for Sam to get some growth,” he said.

Browne called the situation “different,” but remained diplomatic.

“If it helps our team, I’m all for it,” he said.

Darnold said that he doesn’t approach his playing time as if he is trying to win the job. He, too, said the setup makes it difficult for him to find a rhythm. But he is glad to get the repetitions.

“Every single game I’m going to expect to play,” Darnold said.

Particularly special teams

Michael Pittman Jr. had broken so cleanly off the line, and had closed so much ground on Utah State punter Aaron Dalton, that the only question that remained was not whether he would block the kick, but whether he’d fly past it.

He did not, and the play earned USC a needed momentum swing early in the game and gave the Trojans the ball on the six-yard line.

Pittman said USC special teams coach John Baxter had counted on the block. He’d seen a hole in Utah State’s punt formation during the week.

“Coach Baxter’s just like a mastermind,” Pittman said.

Baxter and the special teams unit gave USC another gift in the third quarter, when Adoree’ Jackson returned a punt 77 yards for a touchdown, his longest career return.

“My teammates were blocking well, so credit them,” Jackson said.

Jones injured

Ronald Jones II exited Saturday’s game with a rib injury and did not return. Helton described it as precautionary.

“I don’t think it’s significant,” he said.

Jones finished with 12 yards in five attempts. In his absence, Aca’Cedric Ware became USC’s secondary option, carrying the ball 11 times for 57 yards. Justin Davis led USC with 74 yards on 16 carries.

Crowd not crowded

An unusually early start time, and an unusually lopsided Week 1 loss, combined to make an unusually small crowd.

USC announced Saturday’s attendance as 62,487. It was the lowest-attended home opener since 2001.

Quick hits

Marvell Tell III left the game after delivering a big hit, complaining of dizziness, Helton said. … Defensive tackles Noah Jefferson (shoulder sprain) and Khaliel Rodgers (hamstring) did not suit up for the game.

