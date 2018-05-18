Isaiah Mobley becomes latest top basketball recruit to commit to USC

The USC basketball program completed a dream recruiting week Friday when blue-chip 2019 power forward Isaiah Mobley announced his commitment to the Trojans via a video posted on his Instagram account.

Mobley, the No. 31 ranked player in the class according to the 247Sports composite rankings, joined close friend and 2019 five-star center Onyeka Okongwu, who committed to USC Monday.

Mobley’s commitment was expected from the moment USC coach Andy Enfield hired Eric Mobley, Isaiah’s father, to replace the fired Tony Bland as an assistant coach in late March. It is also expected that Isaiah’s younger brother, Evan Mobley, a five-star center in the 2020 class, will end up at USC.

The addition of Eric Mobley, who coached AAU in the area for more than a decade, has given the Trojans a major bump in recruiting already. Okongwu was high on USC before Mobley was hired. But his AAU coach with the Compton Magic, Etop Udo-Ema, told The Times that it was a “big thing” in Okongwu’s recruitment when Mobley joined Enfield’s staff.

Now, with Isaiah Mobley making his commitment official, the Trojans have already secured two of the top big men in the 2019 class with a year ahead to fill out the class.

“After talking to God, my family and my high school coach Ray [Barefield] and my AAU coach Etop [Udo-Ema], I’d like to take the next step in my career and attend the University of Southern California,” Mobley said in the video. “Fight on.”

