Chino Hills five-star prospect Onyeka Okongwu commits to USC in basketball

Surrounded by his coaches, friends and classmates at Chino Hills High, Onyeka Okongwu used his lunch period Monday to announce a decision that would change his life — and possibly alter one college basketball program's trajectory for the better.

Okongwu, a 6-foot-9 five-star power forward, unzipped his gray hooded sweatshirt to reveal a "Fight On" T-shirt, committing to USC and giving the Trojans their first commitment of the 2019 class.

"I wanted to stay at home and be a local kid," said Okongwu, who also considered UCLA, Kansas, Arizona State and Washington. "USC has always been my dream school since I was younger. They've been doing really well the last couple years, and I just felt like it was my new home."

Okongwu did not take any official visits before deciding on the Trojans, who are expected to continue building momentum in recruiting for 2019.

USC coach Andy Enfield in March hired Eric Mobley, who coached on the AAU circuit for more than a decade and was a coach for the Compton Magic program — Okongwu's AAU team — last summer.

Mobley has two sons who are also coveted prospects — 2019 four-star power forward Isaiah and 2020 five-star center Evan. Okongwu said he is close friends of the Mobleys.

