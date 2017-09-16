USC hooks Texas at the Coliseum for a little revenge after 11 years

The 43-yard field goal sailed through the uprights and the Coliseum was filled with screams of joy, shrieks of wonder and overpowering sighs of relief.

Eleven years after USC lost a lead, a game and a monumental moment to Texas in the 2006 Rose Bowl, it almost happened again Saturday night at the Coliseum.

But it didn’t. Not here. Not now. This time, the Trojans avoided heartbreak. This time, the Trojans hooked ’em.

This time, the Trojans survived and stayed upright in their unbeaten season with a 27-24 two-overtime victory over Texas on a wild night.

“We gave it all we have, they gave it all they have, it was a great win,” USC quarterback Sam Darnold said.

If the 2006 Rose Bowl was the greatest college game ever, as many have proclaimed, then this encore was the greatest ugliest and drama-filled game of this season.

It was USC holding a 14-10 lead through most of the second half. It was a last-minute Texas drive to steal the lead with 45 seconds remaining.

But then, with no timeouts, it was Darnold driving the Trojans 52 yards to set up the tying 31-yard field goal by Chase McGrath, the first field goal of the freshman’s college career, as the clock ticked zero.

“I don’t think I’ll forget that in my life,” USC coach Clay Helton said of that final regulation drive. “So proud of them that when lights were their brightest, they executed.”

Now it was overtime, and now it really got wild. It was an opening-play, 25-yard touchdown pass from Darnold to Deontay Burnett on the first play of the extra period. But then it was the Longhorns responding with a three-yard pass from Sam Ehlinger to Cade Brewer to tie it up.

In the second overtime, the Trojans’ Christian Rector stripped Ehlinger of the ball and Ajene Harris recovered it.

Then it was USC’s turn, and the Trojans gained only one yard but it was enough to set up McGrath’s game-winning field goal.

So, yeah, finally, USC survived Texas. Finally, the Trojans survived their stumbles, overcame their confusion, and willed their way home. On this night, the Trojans were the ones dancing.

Said McGrath: “It was such a brotherhood here.”

Said Helton of his freshman nonscholarship kicker: “He was asked to do the job not once, but twice, what an unbelievable job by Chase.”

It was a breathtaking ending to a mostly unsightly night. The Trojans stumbled. The Longhorns tripped. The Trojans swung and missed. The Longhorns ducked and fell.

Neither team could run the ball despite mounting huge rushing numbers in previous games. Texas had trouble passing the ball. USC had trouble catching the ball.

The Trojans gained more yards, but also did it more painfully, with six dropped passes, three failed fourth-down conversions, two interceptions, a missed field-goal try and an allowed touchdown on a 38-yard interception return.

“That’s what great teams do,” Helton said. “They have one of these games and they find a way to win.”

This was never more evident than on the last play of the first half, on a play whose willpower resonated throughout the rest of the game.

The Longhorns were apparently content to run into the Coliseum tunnel in a stunning halftime tie. Yet, the Trojans had one more breath, and were determined to use it.

And so, in the final ticks of the first half of a messy Saturday night, USC’s will turned dreadful into spectacular.

Darnold scrambled right. Ronald Jones II was wide open downfield. Darnold found him with a laser around the Texas 35-yard line. The Longhorns, who had just been hanging out, suddenly paid attention, but it was too late.

Jones sprinted left around desperately scurrying defenders, Steven Mitchell Jr. threw a huge block, and Jones dashed into the corner of the end zone for the completion of a touchdown pass covering 56 yards.

The clock read 0:00. But the scoreboard was a little more full, reading 14-7 Trojans, and their excited dash into the locker room was as inspired as the play.

“For him to find that kid … it turns out we needed those points,” Helton said. “I knew we were going go be in for a battle, and our kids were ready for the fight.”

On a cool night with a nearly full Coliseum in front of another marquee program, it was almost as USC had to first get rid of a little stage fright.

Vince Young was standing on the Coliseum sidelines, a haunting vision from that 11-year-old heartbreak. Nearby stood Matthew McConaughey, waving two fingers, reminding his team that everything would be all right, all right, all right. (Sorry, couldn’t resist.) Next to him was Roger Clemens, staring down with the heat.

But in the end, it was the Trojans who brought that heat.

“Ugly wins count too,” Helton said.

“We’re fortunate to walk out of here with one.”

