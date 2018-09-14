USC's C.R. Roberts blazed civil rights trail, ran past Longhorns

During the summer before the trip to Texas, USC’s coaches floated the idea that he should consider not traveling to Austin. Roberts told them he would rather quit the team. As the game approached, Roberts was told that the custom in Austin, where blacks could not stay in white hotels, would be for him to stay with a black family on the city’s east side. Roberts remembers teammates saying they would not go if he, Byrd and Hill did not stay in the team hotel.